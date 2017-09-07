Women In Games Mobile Awards winners revealed

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 7th September 2017 Share this article Share

Not-for-profit organisation Women In Games has revealed the winners of its inaugural mobile awards - plus a few other special prizes.

The new competition was announced earlier this year and run in partnership with the International Mobile Games Awards. Seven studios were shortlisted, all competing for two prizes: Grand Prix and Leadership Awards.

The former was designed to recognised the best mobile title developed by women or a team led by a woman. It was awarded to A Normal Lost Phone, a mystery title drawing on social themes created by French studio Accidental Queens. A special mention was given to Eden Isle: Resort Paradise, by Irish studio Simteractive.

The Leadership Award recognised the talents and accomplishments of an individual, and was given to Simteractive CEO Elaine Reynolds. Special mention was given to Vickey Smalley, CTO at Rocket Rumble developer Small Jelly.

Women In Games also took the opportunity to induct a few more professionals into its Hall of Fame. Started in 2011, the honour has been given to the likes of Team17 co-founder Debbie Bestwick, Sumo Digital's Sitara Shefta and Marie-Claire Isamaan, who is now CEO of Women In Games.

This year's inductees were Media Molecule designer Catherine Wooley and Glenna Buford, iOS engineer at Wooga and the director of Women Who Code in Berlin. The organisers also announced a special award, an honourary Hall of Fame entry for notable media critic Anita Sarkeesian, who delivered a keynote speech earlier today.

Women In Games founder David Smith noted this is the first time the Hall of Fame has inducted anyone not based in Europe, nothing that Sarkeesian has "led the world in her own special way, campaigning to improve diversity."