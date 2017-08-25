GameStop Q2 profits fall despite Switch strength A $7.3m gain from the sale of Kongregate also helped to keep profit decline to 20%

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Friday 25th August 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article GameStop

The strong performance of Nintendo Switch helped GameStop to arrest its declining profits in the second quarter, with new hardware sales increasing 14.8% over the prior year.

In the quarter ended July 29, GameStop earned $1.69 billion in revenue, up 3.4% year-on-year. The main driver of that growth was new hardware sales, which rose 14.8% due to the performance of Nintendo Switch.

Software sales declined in both the new and pre-owned categories, by 3.4% and 7.5% respectively. In both cases, GameStop flagged up "lagging Xbox One sales" as a contributing factor.

The company had two obvious growth areas: Digital, which increased 28.1% to $46.5 million on the strength of downloadable content and mobile; and Collectibles, which was up 36.1% to an impressive $122.5 million, well on track to meet GameStop's $650 million to $700 million annual target.

Despite these gains, GameStop's profits were still fell 20% year-on-year to $22.2 million. The decline would have been steeper still were it not for the sale of Kongregate, which added $7.3 million to the quarter's bottom line.

"Our second quarter sales results were driven by continued strong demand for Nintendo Switch and Collectibles," said CEO Paul Raines in a statement. "Looking at the second half of 2017, the Nintendo Switch, the launch of Microsoft's Xbox One X, and a solid slate of AAA titles should drive growth in the video game category.

"In addition, we expect that our Technology Brands AT&T Wireless business will benefit from a boost in consumer demand driven by the launch of innovative new mobile handsets, including Apple's next-generation iPhone."

In a call with investors, Raines said that the company had started taking pre-orders for the Xbox One X. "While it's still early, we are pleased with the initial consumer response to this powerful new console," he said.