Crackdown 3 delay damages Xbox One X line-up Action game pushed back to spring 2018, leaving Forza 7 as Microsoft's lead for new console

Companies in this article Microsoft Xbox

Microsoft has announced a fresh delay for the long-awaited Crackdown 3, which slips into next year.

The open-world action shooter was originally due for release on November 7th, notably as a launch title for the upcoming Xbox One X - Microsoft's souped-up 4K-ready version of its current console.

However, Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager announced via Twitter that the game has been held back "so we can make sure we deliver all the awesome that Crackdown fans want."

Now delayed until spring 2018, this means the only new first-party release that will take advantage of the device will be Forza Motorsport 7.

Microsoft will instead be relying on titles likely already in Xbox One owners' collections to shift the powerful new console. At E3 2017, the platform holder confirmed Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 4 and Halo Wars 2 will receive free updates that take advantage of the Xbox One X hardware.

Third parties will also play a vital role in the new machine's launch. Previously released titles including Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil VII, Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Rocket League are all due free 4K updates, and forthcoming heavy hitters like Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will also be compatible with the new console.

With Xbox One's major rival PlayStation 4 storming ahead at over 60m sales worldwide, Microsoft will no doubt be hoping the X will help close the gap. The platform holder has avoided sharing concrete Xbox One sales figures for some time now, but it's believed to be significantly behind PS4.

Crackdown seems to have had a troubled development, originally unveiled as far back as E3 2014 with an initial 2016 release date. This is likely due to the game's ambitious plans to use cloud computing to power fully destructible environments, although this is reported to be exclusive to the game's multiplayer mode.

GamesIndustry.biz will be speaking to the game's developer Sumo Digital at Gamescom next week to get an update on the project's progress.