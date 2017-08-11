Nexon reports H1 2017 revenues of $1.12bn
Strong performances in China and Korea drive 27.4% year-on-year increase
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Thai online games publisher will expand Nexon's presence in Southeast Asia
Historical mobile strategy game celebrates two-year anniversary with 32m players
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?