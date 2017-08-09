The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Charting Southeast Asia with Ubisoft Three studio heads discuss the talent and tech in the region, new episode available to download now

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is now live, and it takes a closer look at an increasingly important market for video games: Southeast Asia.

Encompassing the various nations south of China, Southeast Asia is home to countless mobile games firms and ambitious start-ups, but perhaps the most notable presence from a Western perspective is that of Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft.

During a recent press trip to the firm's Singapore studio, we recorded the interview below with three of the publisher's regional studio heads: Singapore's Olivier De Rotalier, the Philippines' Chip Go and Chengdu's Jean-François Vallee.

The trio discuss the various unique aspects of the games industry in Southeast Asia, the differences in consumer tastes, and the wealth of stories and cultural influences available that can inspire games. They also discuss the talent pool in each of their areas and how they work with local institutes to help grow the games industry in the region.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here. It is also available via iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms. All our previous episodes can be found here.

If you're interested in appearing on the show or would like to hear us tackle a certain topics, send any suggestions to james.batchelor@gamesindustry.biz.