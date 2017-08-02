Nexon acquires publishing rights to Battlejack

Press Release Wednesday 2nd August 2017 Share this article Share

TOKYO - August 2, 2017 - NEXON Co., Ltd. (3659.TO) ("Nexon"), a global leader in online games for PC and mobile, today announced that its consolidated subsidiary, NEXON M, Inc. ("Nexon M") has acquired the global publishing rights for Battlejack® ("Battlejack"), a fantasy card battle roleplaying game (RPG) designed for mobile devices. Battlejack was developed by Grand Cru Oy ("Grand Cru"), an independent mobile game studio based in Finland. Battlejack is scheduled to start its service this summer in the Western market ahead of Asia region, and the specific plans for Asia service are to be announced.

Battlejack is a deep and strategic RPG where players will adventure through a mythical fantasy world and wage battles against evil forces through a core gameplay experience that builds upon blackjack, the most popular card game in the world.

"Grand Cru is a master at crafting fresh, fun and engaging worlds on mobile and with Battlejack they've created a journey with an incredible twist to a timeless classic that will be enjoyed for years," said Lawrence Koh, General Manager, Nexon M. "Battlejack truly innovates on the RPG genre, evolving by blackjack through a vast fantasy world, colorful and diverse heroes and a deep strategic experience."

"Battlejack is a fast-paced card battle experience with high-risk, high-reward tactics rooted in the simple, yet highly strategic game of blackjack that is universally understood by people around the world," said Markus Pasula, CEO, Grand Cru. "Whether players are fans of RPGs or classic card games, mobile gamers across the globe will feel right at home when they pick up Battlejack for the first time."

Set in the world of Midgard, Battlejack is a blend of fantasy and fairytale magic. Players will embark on an epic adventure to defeat the evil forces through more than 100 story-driven levels. As players continue on their quest, they will collect, fuse and evolve mighty heroes with unique elemental powers and rune sets to create the ultimate deck to defeat the most powerful of enemies. The Player vs Player (PvP) mode in Battlejack lets heroes face off in asynchronous battles and players can join Guilds to take on powerful enemies together to win valuable guild points that can be used to level up and earn special rewards.