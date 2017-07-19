Razer could be valued at $5bn ahead of IPO - report Accessories firm aiming to become publicly listed around October

Sources suggest Razer's initial public offering could value the company at up to $5bn.

Bloomberg reports that "people familiar with the matter" said the gaming peripherals manufacturer hopes its planned share sale will generate between $3bn and $5bn.

The company is reportedly aiming to become publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange around October.

Earlier this month, sources estimated the firm would be aiming at $600m - considerably lower than $5bn, if that is indeed Razer's true target. Even $3bn would be a remarkable achievement for a company that has not made a profit since 2014.

While half of Razer's revenue is generated in the Americas, China is nonetheless a crucial market for the company. Bloomberg reports the firm plans to "use Hong Kong as a beachhead" from which it can rapidly grow its presence in the Chinese games market, which was recently valued at $25bn.