Twitch hires social media vet as new SVP of Marketing Kate Jhaveri, who led global consumer marketing at Twitter, will now lead global marketing and communications for Twitch

James Brightman Editor, North America Tuesday 11th July 2017

Streaming giant Twitch has today announced the appointment of Kate Jhaveri as its new SVP of Marketing. Jhaveri, who brings significant experience from the world of social media, "will leverage her extensive background in consumer and digital marketing in order to grow the Twitch brand and highlight new ways for the community to experience the content they love most."

Jhaveri will be tasked with leading global marketing and communications for Twitch while reporting to CEO Emmett Shear. Her most recent role was at Twitter, where she oversaw end-to-end marketing, including brand and product marketing, paid acquisition and lifecycle, and all consumer touchpoints. Prior to that, she also led mobile marketing at Facebook, helping the social network grow its mobile products and services for a billion users. Kate also worked at Microsoft before that for seven years, overseeing global consumer marketing and communications teams for products like Windows and Office.

"Twitch's primary strength has been looking to its community to help shape the direction of the brand," said Jhaveri. "This has led to a lot of compelling emerging content beyond gaming. Given this constant evolution, my goal is to ensure we shine a light on all of the incredible content that continues to redefine the Twitch experience, as well as our extensive roadmap of products."

