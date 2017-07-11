Gfinity hires new chief commercial officer

Press Release Tuesday 11th July 2017 Share this article Share

LONDON - 11 July, 2017 - Gfinity, a global leader in esports events, today confirmed the appointment of Mark Brittain as the company's new CCO. Brittain joins from SYCO Entertainment, one of the most successful entertainment companies in the UK, where he was Global Head of Commercial overseeing all commercial and revenue generating activity for company's core brands, formats and represented talent. Over the last twelve years Mark has worked for two of the most successful entrepreneurs in entertainment and sport Simon Fuller and Simon Cowell. As well as working on some of the world's biggest IP such as American Idol, X Factor, Got Talent, 1Direction, Spice Girls, David Beckham and Andy Murray.

At Gfinity, Brittain will be responsible for forging new commercial partnerships with brands wishing to grow their exposure among an audience that is eschewing traditional media channels.

Neville Upton, Gfinity's CEO commented: "Securing Mark's services is a real coup for us. His background with global successes such as X-Factor and the Got Talent series will prove invaluable in securing strategic partnerships and driving significant revenue for the company." "When I looked at the metrics for esports I knew it was a sector I wanted to be involved inand one where my experience from roles at SYCO and 19 Management industry could make a real difference," stated Brittain. "With its global footprint encompassing multiple touch points, Gfinity already offers its commercial partners a great route to engage with a young and passionate audience. The recent launch of the Challenger and Elite series, expands Gfinity's reach and opportunities for brands both here in the UK and across the globe. And I genuinely feel that esports is one of the most exciting entertainment sectors in the world right now."

