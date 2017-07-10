UK Charts: Crash Bandicoot holds No.1 in a week without a single new release

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 10th July 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article GfK

Crash Bandicoot N.sane Trilogy is still No.1 in the UK boxed charts despite a 78% fall in sales.

That drop is not unusual during a second week for a big core game release (it's similar to the drop in sales witnessed for Uncharted 4 last year, for instance), although it's a little unusual for a game that would typically be targeted at a kids or family audience. Of course, Crash will have had a strong appeal to nostalgic gamers brought up on these titles during the 1990s.

It's still an impressive performance for these remakes, and with a summer lacking in major titles, it will likely be hanging around at the upper parts of the Top Ten during the weeks ahead.

In fact, this week there was not a single new game releases in the GfK/UKIE Charts. This is going to prove to be a tough summer for retailers of PlayStation and Xbox products, although there are a number of Nintendo releases planned for the end of the month including its New 2DS console.

GTA V continues to maintain its position high in the charts, and is currently back at No.2 despite a 17% drop in sales. Overwatch, meanwhile, jumps three places to No.3 with a 17% increase in units sold. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare makes a belated return to the Top Ten for the first time in two months at No.8, which means there are three games in the Top Ten for Activision Blizzard. Further down the charts is the single format release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, which drops from No.32 to No.38 in its second week. Activision released this very quietly and with little promotion.

Last week's other nostalgic release, Micro Machines: World Series, dropped 54% in sales and manages fifth place in the charts.

Meanwhile, some price activity from Square Enix has seen Hitman: The Complete First Season rise to No.16 with a 342% increase in sales, while Deus Ex: Mankind Divide makes No.27 with a 143% sales rise. The latter title is now available for under £10.

Here is the UKIE/GfK Top Ten for the week ending July 8th: