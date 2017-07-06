Studio Wildcard doubles Ark price “to ensure retail parity”

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 6th July 2017 Share this article Share

The developer behind popular online multiplayer shooter Ark: Survival Evolved is now charging double for the Early Access version of the game.

Studio Wildcard said via Twitter - spotted by PC Gamer - this is in preparation for the game's long-awaited full launch on August 8th, with the new price implemented "to ensure retail parity".

Ark: Survival Evolved first arrived in Steam's Early Access in 2015 at $29.99, occasionally reduced to as low as $10 in sales and other promotions. The game's Steam page has always warned it "will be lower priced through Early Access, relative to its final full-version retail price."

Now that price has been set at $59.99, double the previous value. Studio Wildcard has assured that those who have already purchased the Early Access version will still own the full game after the August launch with no extra charge.

Ark: Survival Evolved has already been released on Xbox One and PS4, also at $59.99, so the new PC price adds parity across the platforms.

