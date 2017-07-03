PlayStack hires new head of developer partnerships

Press Release Monday 3rd July 2017 Share this article Share

London, 3 July 2017 - As part of its on-going commitment to discover and support the best developers in the world in bringing their creations to market, PlayStack today announced the hire of Rob Crossley in the newly created role of Head of Developer Partnerships.

Crossley's near decade long experience in the game's industry spans both media and investment which has seen positions at, among others, Edge, Develop, Gamespot, BBC and most recently as Head of Games at Creative England.

While at Creative England, Crossley launched and managed a number of developer focused initiatives including GamesLab Leeds, a £1 million investment program for indie games developers based in the Leeds City Region and an indie games investment partnership with Microsoft, securing six-figure funding for two titles. Furthermore, he also established the company's co-publishing strategy, which resulted in co-investment deals with other publishers and investors.

Harvey Elliott, CEO PlayStack said "Rob's experience and passion for gaming, combined with his proven track record of helping developers attain the funding they need and establishing an environment to flourish, will be invaluable to PlayStack as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious plans."

"I am absolutely delighted to have joined PlayStack at such a pivotal time for the company and the games industry as a whole. It's the biggest moment of my career and I look forward to taking on this broad and engaging role and finding the best and brightest developers that our global industry has to offer", commented Crossley. He continued: "At Creative England it was always an enormous joy to support and work with so many talented games developers and their businesses from across England. At PlayStack my search for developer partnerships will go beyond regional and national borders to every platform and every geography. I want to speak to any and every developer with a game or even an idea who is seeking support, feedback, and investment. My DMs are open and I'd love to hear from you."

