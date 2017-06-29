Nickelodeon enters esports as part of $15m funding round for Super League Gaming SLG total now at $28m, other investors include DMG Entertainment and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik

Super League Gaming has completed another successful funding round to the tune of $15m - and it marks the first esports activity from kids' broadcaster Nickelodeon.

While Super League Gaming organises tournaments around the usual, popular esports titles such as League of Legends, it also specialises in more kid-friendly events such as Minecraft competitions - something that helped secure the interest and funding of Nickelodeon.

"We are excited to enter the world of esports through our relationship with Super League, which has a loyal and growing fan base of kids," said Nickelodeon's EVP of digital and new business Matthew Evans.

"Nickelodeon is interested in esports because gaming is an important passion point for kids today, and forging this partnership with Super League puts us at the forefront of where kids will be playing next."

The Series C round also secured investments from film production firm DMG Entertainment, Toba Capital and Cali Group. Other investors include Jeffrey Vinik, owner of the NHL team Tampa Bay Lightning, and esports ownership group aXiomatic, which Vinik recently joined.

Super League Gaming reports it has now raised more than $28m in total since it was founded in 2014.

"Esports is exploding in popularity around the world, but the current landscape is lacking an open, easy access point for aspiring gamers and enthusiasts to connect and participate," said CEO Ann Hand.

"With our online and live in-person events, we're leading the way in bringing gamers into esports in a safe, fun and socially rewarding way. Our city-based clubs add a sense of belonging and fandom currently missing from esports."