Sega and Nintendo want to sign your games at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit Publishing leaders join UK Games Fund, All 4 Games, PlayStation, BFI, Miniclip, Rising Star and Flare Games

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 28th June 2017 Share this article Share

The GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit has added two major names to its line-up of investors and publishers.

Both Sega Europe and Nintendo of Europe have joined the event, which takes place on Thursday, September 21st during EGX at Birmingham NEC. Get your tickets here.

The companies join UK Games Fund, All 4 Games, SIE XDev Studio Europe (PlayStation), BFI, Miniclip, Rising Star Games and Flare Games at the showcase. More to be announced soon.

All these publishers will be meeting independent creators, with the aim to invest and sign upcoming projects. If you're an indie that's exhibiting at EGX, you can get involved in this meeting system for free (more details coming soon). If you're not exhibiting, you can still come along by buying a ticket for £79 plus booking fee (Early Bird rate until July 30th, when it will rise to £99).

Ahead of the meetings, which you can take part in by filling in a special application form, will be the Investment Summit itself, which includes talks and advice from leading business men and women on making a success of your game.

Each ticket gets you four-day access to EGX and the exclusive non-public GamesIndustry Zone, entry into the conference, the chance to meet investors and a networking lunch.

If you're a publisher or investor looking to take part, two packages are available. Contact jamie@gamerepublic.net for more details. If you're interested in becoming the exclusive headline sponsor for the 2017 Investment Summit, contact matthew.clements@gamer-network.net.