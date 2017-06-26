Sections

GTA V back at No.1 in poor week for UK games retail

Dirt 4 is now at No.2

GTA V unit sales dropped 10% this week (in terms of boxed sales), and yet the game still returned to the top of the UKIE/GfK All-Formats Charts.

It was a very poor week for games retail in general, with just 171,389 boxed games sold across the whole market. The lack of new releases is the main reason for the drop, and that's a situation that won't be getting any better during the course of the summer.

The only new games in the Top 40 are 505 Games' Dead by Daylight at No.16, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood at No.23 and Ever Oasis at No.28.

Although the data shows a difficult week, there were a few positives. Dirt 4, after a disappointing first week, is showing some resilience. The Codemasters game is now at No.2, although sales did drop 49% week-on-week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is back at No.5 with a 45% jump in sales, driven by an increase in available Switch stock, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had a 68% sales jump (but still sits outside of the Top Ten at No.12).

And Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands returns to the Top Ten after a 31% sales boost, driven by price activity at games retail.

Elsewhere, Horizon: Zero Dawn, which was No.1 last week, has dropped down to No.8. The game had been on sale for several weeks, but now it has returned to a premium price point. Tekken 7 has dropped to No.10, while Wipeout Omega Collection, which was No.1 just three weeks ago, has now fallen to No.14.

Here is the GfK/UKIE Top Ten:

Last WeekThis WeekTitle
31Grand Theft Auto V
42Dirt 4
73FIFA 17
144Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
165Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
86Overwatch
27Arms
18Horizon: Zero Dawn
139Forza Horizon 3
610Tekken 7

