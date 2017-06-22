Sections

Apple chip maker Imagination Technologies up for sale

Graphics specialist seeking buyer as Apple prepares to drop its services

UK-based chip manufacturer Imagination Technologies is putting itself up for sale after losing its biggest customer: Apple.

Imagination Technologies has provided graphics processors and other hardware for Apple devices since the earlier iPods, most notably contributing to the manufacture of iPhones and iPods.

However, Apple told the firm back in April that it would no longer need its services or designs as it intends to develop its own graphics chips, Reuters reports. Imagination's technology would be phased out within 15 months to two years.

The news caused Imagination's share price to plummet by 70%, and has no doubt caused concerns among other suppliers working with Apple. Imagination earned royalties for every Apple device sold, accounting for half of its revenue.

At the time, the UK firm doubted Apple would be able to replace its technology without violation Imagination patents, announcing it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" back in May.

Now the firm plans to put itself up for sale, with discussions reportedly already underway with prospective buyers.

"Imagination Technologies announces that over the last few weeks it has received interest from a number of parties for a potential acquisition of the whole group," the firm said.

"The board of Imagination has therefore decided to initiate a formal sale process for the group and is engaged in preliminary discussions with potential bidders."

Related stories

Old Man's Journey, Severed among Apple Design Award 2017 winners

Splitter Critters, Mushroom 11 and Blackbox also among the five games honoured at WWDC

By James Batchelor

14 days ago

Apple gets on the VR/AR bandwagon, improves App Store for games

The company announced its support for Steam VR and showcased its new ARKit on iPhone

By James Brightman

17 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.