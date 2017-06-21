HTC Vive signs European distribution deal with Westcoast Retail

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 21st June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article htc

Westcoast Retail has won the contract to distribute HTC Vive units in Europe.

The UK-based distributor will handle the headsets and accessories exclusively, and will be responsible for fulfilling orders through HTC's own website, and via specialist retailers Scan and Overclockers.

It is Westcoast's first move into games distribution, having previously specialised in technology brands such as Apple, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung. "Entering the VR market is an important strategic step for us so we needed a partner with the reputation and team that can deliver a robust approach to the supply chain," said HTC operations director Louis Lin.

Westcoast Retail MD, Carl Oxley, added: "VR is a hot sector with the potential to invigorate the wider technology market, and we're well placed to provide an effective and efficient distribution network for HTC to deliver against that promise. "Our services can be applied to almost any vertical and we are excited to be part of the rapidly developing gaming and virtual reality spheres."