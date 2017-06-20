Samsung acquires VR studio VRB

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 20th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung continues to invest in its VR ambitions. As reported by TechCrunch, the company recently acquired VRB, a New York-based start-up that participated in the Samsung Next accelerator program.

Details of the acquisition were not officially disclosed, but TechCrunch sources put the deal at $5.5 million.

On its official site, VRB describes itself as "a social VR platform centered around user expression and novel methods of communication." So far, its products have included a 360-degree photo-sharing app, VR experience The Launch (an animated short in which players participate in the launch of a spaceship), and VRB Home, which lets users customize and share a virtual home with others. It has also worked on a VR toolkit to help other developers in the creation of virtual worlds.

"We built the 'Start In-Residence' program to attract talented entrepreneurs who could leverage the best of Samsung's resources and build a start-up with the potential to strengthen Samsung's capabilities. VRB's success is an example of how we empower talented founders with a strong vision, great ideas and the boldness to see it through to scale. We're very proud of the VRB team and what we've accomplished together."