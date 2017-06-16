CCP adds colourblind mode to Eve Online
Popular MMO now catering to the 8% of men who suffer from the visual affliction
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
ESA CEO expresses concerns about venue as attendance rises by 30%
Take-Two's takedown notice was due to specific problems with OpenIV "enabling malicious mods"
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?