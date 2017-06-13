Watch the Nintendo E3 stream here Super Mario Odyssey will dominate proceedings, but will any other classic IP make a return for Switch? Find out at 9 a.m. PDT / 5 p.m. BST

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Tuesday 13th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Nintendo

When? June 13 at 9 a.m. PDT / 5 p.m. BST

As the E3 press conferences draw to a close, we arrive at the one that seems to have the least capacity for surprise: Nintendo, which launched its new Switch console earlier this year, with a pretty amazing Zelda game ready to go on day one. In addition, the Japanese company was very open about the games its customers could expect on the Switch in its first year, including Arms, Splatoon 2 (both of which will be released in the coming weeks) and around 60 indie titles, both old and new.

For most people, though, watching Nintendo's E3 showcase will be about getting a closer look at Super Mario Odyssey, which slackened as many jaws as Zelda: Breath of the Wild when the console was properly unveiled. Given how well Zelda turned out, expectations will be astronomically high for a game that promises to bring the kind of inventive design not seen since Super Mario Galaxy 2.

One could argue that, after Mario, anything else is a bonus, but Nintendo would do well to reach into its sack of classic IP to give people a reason to be excited about Switch beyond the next six months - details of its Virtual Console equivalent would serve the same goal, too. There is also the possibility of new mobile products, which means a chance of Animal Crossing and the lingering hope of a rumoured Zelda game for smart devices.