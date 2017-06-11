Watch the Bethesda E3 press conference here The Evil Within and Wolfenstein should return, but what about Fallout and The Elder Scrolls? Join us on June 11 at 9 p.m. PDT / June 12 at 5 a.m. BST

Matthew Handrahan Editor-in-Chief Sunday 11th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Bethesda Softworks

When? Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. PDT / June 12 at 5 a.m. BST

Bethesda is relatively new to E3 press conferences, and it's ability to justify having one at all arguably rests on its two biggest franchises: The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, both of which have been central to what Bethesda has shown over the last two years.

However, while Fallout 4 VR will certainly play a role this time, that was announced at last year's show. Will we finally see a new Elder Scrolls game? A Fallout MMO now that The Elder Scrolls Online has proved such a success? Skyrim VR? All of this is idle speculation, and it may be that this is the first year that Bethesda will have to rely on the rest of its portfolio to supply the thrills.

With Arkane fresh off both Dishonored 2 and Prey, it seems likely that a new Wolfenstein title from MachineGames, The Evil Within 2 from Tango Gameworks, and id Software's Quake Champions will be the focus of the show this year. Bethesda might reveal a new game for mobile, too, following the success of Fallout Shelter.