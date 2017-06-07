Blizzard and Bohemia Interactive headline Devcom Gamescom side-event gets its first big names

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 7th June 2017

Companies in this article Koelnmesse GmbH - gamescom

The new Devcom conference has revealed its first big name speakers.

Craig Morrison (Design Manager at Blizzard), Ivan Buchta (Creative Director at Bohemia Interactive) and Alexander Fernandez (CEO of Streamline Studios), will be speaking at the August event.

Devcom takes place on the side of Gamescom, and replaces GDC Europe. It runs from Sunday, August 20th to Thursday, August 24th in Cologne, Germany.

Blizzard's Craig Morrison will do a talk entitled: The Power of Us - Ten rules for forging genuine creative collaboration. Streamline studios CEO Alexander Fernandez will deliver a speech on: The evolution of game development into Co-Development, while Bohemia Interactive's creative boss Ivan Buchta will discuss: Geodata in Environments of Arma and DayZ.

Devcom will also include matchmaking, workshops, summits, master classes and more. The organisers said in a statement that it has had more than 250 people submit themselves forward as speakers.

Respawn will also be present at the event with its own indie conference, while the Gamescom keynotes will also take place at Devcom.

"With the close integration with Gamescom, the diversity of talks, panels and summits and the proven competence of the board I am sure that we're looking forward to an exciting Devcom in August," said Sledgehammer co-founder and Devcom advisory board member Glen Schofield.