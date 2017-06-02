EA Play To Give will donate $1m to charity Gender neutral charity and two anti-bullying organisations to benefit as publisher campaigns for “inclusion and play”

James Batchelor Senior Editor Friday 2nd June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is once again running its Play To Give initiaitve, a charitable venture that sees it raising awareness of a crucial issue by setting in-game challenges and making a significant donation.

This year, the publisher is partnering with three charities that are dedicated to building a more inclusive world: gender equality force United Nations HeForShe, and two anti-bullying charities - PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center and Ditch the Label.

The FIFA firm will donate $1m, spreading this money across the three charities.

To help raise awareness for the venture and the work each of the three charities does, there will be several Play To Give challenges and events held across EA's biggest multiplayer games throughout the weekend (starting today, Friday June 2nd, through to Sunday June 4th). Players who partake in this challenges will receive special in-game rewards.

The game's involved this time around include FIFA 17, Battlefield 1, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Madden NFL Mobile, Madden NFL 17, NBA Live Mobile, NHL 17, and Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2.

"The world is a better place when we all take time to play," the publisher wrote on its site. "So please join us in Play to Give - jump into your favourite games, play the challenges with your friends, and support the important work of United Nations HeForShe, PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center and Ditch the Label."