Overwatch jumps 16 places to No.2 in UK retail charts

Deep price cutting and a flurry of PR activity has seen Blizzard's Overwatch leap 16 places in the UK physical boxed charts.

The hit multiplayer shooter was being sold for an average price of £24.50 on Xbox One and £26.25 on PS4. A significant drop on the £43.96 and £42.23 the week before. The game also had a series of promotions this week, including a free trial weekend. As a result, sales spiked 281% for the game and it now sits at No.2.

However, it wasn't nearly enough to prevent Warner Bros' Injustice 2 from securing its second week at the top of the charts. Sales fell 52% in its second week for the game, which is a solid performance, and the game is trending well against its predecessor.

The other big new game of May was Prey, which takes a slight fall to No.5. However, sales are remaining relatively steady, with the number of units sold dropping just 9% this week.

Meanwhile, last week's No.2 - VR exclusive Farpoint - plunges 79% in sales and is now down at No.19.

It is a decent week for Nintendo Switch, with three exclusive titles in the Top Ten. Mario Kart 8 hangs around at No.6 with a 16% rise in sales, meanwhile The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is back in the Top Ten at No.9, with a 53% sales increase. The sales rises suggest an increase in hardware at retail this week.

But the new Switch game is Ultra Street Fighter II at No.10. Despite coming under criticism for its high price (average selling price was £34.68), the game has had a solid start to life - particularly for an updated version of a game that's now 23 years old.

Meanwhile, some pricing activity has caused some things to move around. Most notable is Dishonored 2, which was being sold for under £10 at many retailers, and the game returns from outside of the Top 40 to No.8.

