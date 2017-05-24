Xbox Project Scorpio will debut in China this year Untapped console sector to get high-end device around the same time as the US and Europe

Christopher Dring Senior Editor Wednesday 24th May 2017

Companies in this article Xbox

Project Scorpio will launch in China this year, Microsoft has announced.

The news was part of a series of announcements Microsoft made around Windows 10, Surface Pro and HoloLens for the territory.

It's notable because this will mark the first time a major games console has launched in China around the same time as its European and US counterpart. Xbox One did launch in China, but a year after its debut in the US and select European markets.

The console market in China remains small, despite the country relaxing its 13-year ban on foreign games consoles. The territory generates most of its game revenue from mobile, free-to-play and PC online titles.

Project Scorpio will be fully unveiled at next month's E3 conference. It marks Xbox's efforts to create a high-end gaming device that will attract the more dedicated console userbase.