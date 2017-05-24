Xbox Project Scorpio will debut in China this year
Untapped console sector to get high-end device around the same time as the US and Europe
Project Scorpio will launch in China this year, Microsoft has announced.
The news was part of a series of announcements Microsoft made around Windows 10, Surface Pro and HoloLens for the territory.
It's notable because this will mark the first time a major games console has launched in China around the same time as its European and US counterpart. Xbox One did launch in China, but a year after its debut in the US and select European markets.
The console market in China remains small, despite the country relaxing its 13-year ban on foreign games consoles. The territory generates most of its game revenue from mobile, free-to-play and PC online titles.
Project Scorpio will be fully unveiled at next month's E3 conference. It marks Xbox's efforts to create a high-end gaming device that will attract the more dedicated console userbase.
