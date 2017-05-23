Jobs lost at IO Interactive as Square Enix searches for buyer An unspecified number of the Hitman studio's workforce has left the company in the wake of surprise news from publisher

The developer behind the Hitman series has lost some of its team members as the studio prepares for life after Square Enix.

IO Interactive revealed the departures via a Twitter update. While it is not specifically stated that these are layoffs, voluntary or a mix of the two, the allusion to restructuring suggests that at least some staff have been dismissed.

"Today at IOI, we had to make some changes to our studio, which will allow us to be better equipped for our future adventures," the announcement reads.

"We're sad that great talent and good friends will be leaving the studio. We are doing everything possible to look after everyone affect. Thank you for your support and understanding."

There's no word on how many staff have been affected, but GamesIndustry.biz is reaching out to IO Interactive to find out more.

The news follows Square Enix's surprise decision to cut ties with the studio and look for a potential buyer. Despite the critical acclaim last year's episodic Hitman received globally, sales are believed to have not met the Japanese publisher's expectations.

