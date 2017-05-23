Game companies are agreeing to strike terms, say screen actors guild But they don't reveal who

Christopher Dring Senior Editor Tuesday 23rd May 2017 Share this article Share

Some video game developers have agreed to pay voice actors royalties based on game sales.

That's according to screen actors guild SAG-AFTRA, which has spent more than six months striking against 11 video game companies in an effort to improve the working conditions and compensation for voice actors.

Those 11 companies are Activision, Blindlight, Disney, EA, Formosa, Insomniac, Interactive Associates, Take-Two, Warner Bros, VoiceWorks and Discovery Films.

SAG-AFTRA said in its trade magazine that some companies have agreed to residual payments. They've offered a full day's wage for every two million units a game sells, up to four payments at eight million sales.

However, the firm hasn't revealed which studios have agreed to these payments. It says 30 games from more than 20 companies have agreed to deals "under the same terms that the AAA companies have refused" - which suggests that the big businesses listed above have yet to agree.

"These deals show that other companies see that what we're asking for is reasonable," said Phil LaMarr, a performer quoted in the magazine.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris added: "This is a crucial time. The video game companies are getting ready to start production on a slate of new titles. They need and want our members' talent to be on their games."