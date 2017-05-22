Sections

Injustice 2 and Farpoint lead UK weekly boxed charts

Warner Bros has scored its first UK No.1 of 2017 with Injustice 2.

It's a strong start for the fighting game, and it is the first game in the genre to reach No.1 since Mortal Kombat X in 2015 (a title also developed by NetherRealm). The last Injustice game also reached the top spot back in 2013, and the launch week sales of Injustice 2 is around a third higher than its predecessor.

Warner Bros isn't the only company to have a new game in the charts this week. At No.2 is Sony's VR game Farpoint, which is the highest position a VR-only game has managed in the UK weekly boxed charts (PlayStation VR Worlds was the previous highest at No.7).

At No.5 is Nintendo's latest Fire Emblem game - the fourth one to be released in 12 months (fifth if you include the mobile version).

Rounding off the Top Ten of new releases is The Surge at No.10 from Focus Home Interactive, while all the way down at No.30 is Portal Knights by 505 Games.

Elsewhere, retailer-led price discounting has seen Skylanders Superchargers return to the UK boxed charts at No.20, while Destiny: The Collection jumps to No.31.

All these new titles mean that some games have taken a tumble. Prey slips to No.4 (behind GTA V), with a slight 31% drop in sales. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe only saw a sales slide of 16%, but it was enough to send the game from No.3 to No.6. Meanwhile, LEGO Worlds and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally say goodbye to the Top Ten (for a week at least), after nearly three months.

Last WeekThis WeekTitle
New Entry1Injustice 2
New Entry2Farpoint VR
23Grand Theft Auto V
14Prey
New Entry5Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
36Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
47FIFA 17
88Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
59Rocket League
New Entry10The Surge

