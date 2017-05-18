Splatoon 2 gets Switch hardware bundle

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Thursday 18th May 2017 Share this article Share

Nintendo is ready to roll out the first Switch hardware bundle, at least in some territories. Nintendo UK and Nintendo Japan yesterday both announced they would offer Switch systems with Splatoon 2 alongside a range of Splatoon 2-themed accessories when the game launches July 21, but there will be differences between the regions.

The UK will see new versions of the Switch Pro Controller and the Switch carrying case, as well as three new Splatoon amiibos. Japan will receive all of the above, as well as a Joy-Con offering sporting Splatoon's neon green and pink color scheme, matching colored Joy-Con straps, and a Splatoon 2 carrying case with room for not only the Switch but the dock and other peripherals as well.

The Japanese version of the Splatoon 2 hardware bundle will include the neon green and pink Joy-Cons, as well as a sheet of stickers, while the UK hardware bundle will include a red and blue pair of Joy-Cons. The neon green and pink Joy-Cons will go on sale in the UK separately this fall.

Finally (and somewhat curiously), Japanese Nintendo fans will also have the option of buying just the exterior packaging of the Splatoon Switch bundle, or a physical Splatoon 2 box with no game card or download code inside.