New UK games media awards event set for May

Following the cancellation of the Games Media Awards

A new UK games media awards event has emerged.

The Games Media Brit List will take place at Rich Mix in London on Thursday, May 17th 2018. The awards will be run by Mimram Media, who worked on the Games Media Awards. The last GMAs took place in 2016.

The awards are not exclusively for UK residents, but the nominees must have worked for a UK games media outlet in the past 12 months. Finalists are free to attend.

Categories include: Best Critic, Best Reporter, Best Features Writer, Best Video Presenter, Best Streamer, Best Podcast & Radio, Print Editorial Team, Online Editorial Team, Video Production Team and Emerging Talent.

It is sponsored by Jägermeister, who will be creating game-themed cocktails.

The organisers say the winners will be picked by a 'named panel of independent judges'.

