Original co-writer returns for final season of Telltale's The Walking Dead Gary Whitta makes his return as studio prepares to end groundbreaking series on a high

The fourth and final season of Telltale's The Walking Dead will see the return of original co-writer Gary Whitta.

Whitta, who left the studio after the The Walking Dead: 400 Days DLC, has continued making a name for himself since, even being credited as screenwriter for Star Wars: Rogue One.

Now making his return, Whitta will be there to wrap up the story he helped set in motion nearly six years ago.

"Collaborating with Telltale on the first season of Clementine's journey through the world of The Walking Dead was one of the highlights of my career, so reuniting with them to now bring her story to a close with this final season feels like a homecoming," said Whitta.

"Clementine has become not just one of the most compelling characters in the Walking Dead pantheon but one of the great video game characters of all time. I hope we're able to do justice to her and to her millions of fans. This one feels special."

Telltale's first season of The Walking Dead was the genesis of what is now an entire genre of episodic drama adventure games. It was responsible for building Telltale's reputation as a studio of rare talent, capable of handling some of the biggest properties around, from Batman to Game of Thrones.

However, the most recent addition to The Walking Dead series was not met with the near-universal praise of its predecessors, so Telltale is clearly pulling out all of the stops to ensure that the groundbreaking series ends on a high note.