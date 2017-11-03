Runic Games shut down

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Friday 3rd November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Runic Games

Motiga isn't the only casualty among Perfect World's ranks this week. The company also shut down the Seattle-based Runic Games, developer of the Torchlight series and the recently released Hob.

Runic Games studio head Marsh Lefler confirmed the news on the company's official site, saying that today is the studio's final day and thanking the community for its support.

In a statement to Kotaku, a Perfect World representative said it "closed the Seattle office of Runic Games as part of the company's continued strategy to focus on online games as a service." None of Runic's titles use a games-as-a-service business model, and only Torchlight II has multiplayer of any sort.

"Runic Games will remain a part of Perfect World Entertainment's portfolio of studios, and its games will continue to be available to players, as we stay committed to supporting and growing Runic Games' beloved franchises," the Perfect World rep said.

Perfect World published the original Torchlight in 2009, and acquired a majority stake in Runic for $8.4 million the following year. In announcing the acquisition, Perfect World said that Runic was "currently developing the MMORPG version of Torchlight."

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz