Profits up at Konami thanks to strong performance in mobile market Konami enjoys 24.5% year-on-year profit growth in games industry

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Tuesday 31st October 2017

The latest financial reports from Konami demonstrate strong growth for the firm in spite of weak consumer spending.

The financial results for six months ending on September 30, 2017 show positive growth for Konami in the games industry.

Games revenue during the period is up to ¥57.8 billion ($509 million) from ¥44.9 billion ($395 million), equating to a year on year growth of 28.7%.

In terms of profit from games, Konami enjoyed a year-on-year growth of 24.5%. This puts profits for the period at ¥19.3 billion ($170 million) up from ¥15.5 billion ($136 million)

The company touts its success in the mobile market as part of its continued growth. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has been downloaded 55 million times, and Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 has reached 50 million downloads.

Looking to next year, Konami has announced that it will seek growth in the esports sector with intentions to host a PES League tournament officially recognised by the Union of European Football Associations.

Plans are also in place to bring a PC version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links to the market, along with PES Card Collection for mobile.

Konami's company-wide revenue is up to ¥115.3 billion ($1 billion) from ¥101.4 billion ($894 million) the previous year, meaning a year-on-year growth of 13.8%.

Meanwhile company-wide post-tax profit has seen a 40.6% year-on-year growth, reaching ¥17.2 billion ($151 million) up from ¥12.2 billion ($107 million).