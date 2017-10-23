First game announced for Twitch Extensions Hitbox Team hired to develop game using Extensions for video streaming platform

Following the announcement of Twitch Extensions last month, the video streaming platform has revealed its first game built around the tools.

Twitch Extensions allow studios to develop applications enabling viewers to interact directly with live streams. Extensions offer in-game data, overlay information about as items in Destiny or decks in Hearthstone, and viewer polls on what actions the streamer should take next.

Using these tools, and inspired by the 2014 cultural phenomenon of Twitch Plays Pokémon, indie developer Hitbox Team taken the idea of crowdsourcing gameplay through user interaction to bring Galactic Disagreements to Twitch.

"We hired an indie developer, Hitbox Team, to build a game powered by Vapour - a framework we've developed in-house to allow simple integrations between game engines and broadcast-quality AR," wrote Brian Albert in a blog post on Twitch.tv.

"The game is all about acquiring resources, launching your ships, overpowering the enemy, and destroying their base. When you join the stream (desktop only for now), you'll be randomly assigned one of two teams. Then, let the heated discourse begin."

Currently Twitch enjoys a much smaller gaming video content audience than YouTube, but this development marks the platform's intention to position itself as offering a distinct and unique experience to its competitors.