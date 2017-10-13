IGN buys Humble Bundle

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Friday 13th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has been acquired by IGN. Humble Bundle CEO and co-founder Jeffrey Rosen announced the sale in a blog post today, describing it as "our biggest bundle ever."

Rosen didn't reveal how much IGN paid for the pay-what-you-want gaming storefront, but did say it should continue on more or less unchanged.

"We will be working harder than ever to bring you the best gaming bundles, book bundles, and store sales, while nurturing the Humble Monthly and our new publishing initiative," Rosen said. "We will keep our own office, culture, and amazing team with IGN helping us further our plans. We will raise even more money for charity."

That said, Rosen also expects Humble to benefit greatly from the resources IGN can bring to bear on its operation, which just last month announced that it had raised a total of $100 million for charity since the first Humble Bundle went on sale in 2010.

"John [Graham] and I started Humble Bundle from our childhood homes," Rosen said. "When our parents found out that our 'big idea' was basically the honor system of pay-what-you-want plus charity, they braced themselves for the possibility that we might never move out. Seven years later, thanks to the generosity of over 10 million customers, we've now raised $106 million for charity. We are incredibly proud of this figure, of our team, and the Humble community which got us here."