Mobile developer Supersolid secures $4 million investment

Mobile developer Supersolid has raised $4 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Index Ventures.

As reported by GamesBeat, this is the second round of investment for the developer, with funds going towards growing its London-based team. Supersolid will also be looking into new ways to market its latest title, Home Street, which launched on iOS and Android today.

Index Venture partner Ben Holmes told GamesBeat: "The core team at Supersolid was responsible for many of the successful games at Playfish, a prior Index investment.

"They were not seeking an investment at the time, but alongside Initial Capital, we persuaded them to take a small seed investment in 2013. This investment underscores our belief in the team and their formula for making fun and distinctive games."

Supersolid boasts over 50 million downloads worldwide and has enjoyed a modest amount of success with its games, the most profitable being Food Street which was downloaded 80,000 times and generated $100,000 in revenue last month, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Index Ventures has a track record of investing in mobile developers, having previously put money into both King (Candy Crush Saga) and Supercell (Clash Royale).