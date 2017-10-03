Unity reacts to Switch development woes “More than 30% of games on Switch are made with Unity”

Game engine supplier Unity says it is working side-by-side with Nintendo to improve its technology on Switch.

The company made the comment to GamesIndustry.biz following recent problems faced by indie developers in getting their titles working on Nintendo's new platform.

Airship Syndicate, the team behind Battle Chasers: Nightwar, has delayed its Switch version to an unspecified date due to challenges with Unity. Meanwhile, Playtonic said that it was unable to set a date for Yooka-Laylee on Switch for the same reason.

"We had encountered some final technical hurdles and had been waiting for the arrival of Unity 5.6 in order to fix them," the firm said in an update to Kickstarter backers. "Although this has now been released, it has unfortunately introduced other issues which we are working with Unity to resolve before we can submit to Nintendo and lock in our release timeline."

However, Unity insists it is seeing huge success on the console so far, and that these issues are being worked on.

"Unity has been providing developer support for Nintendo Switch since day one, and we're proud to report that more than 30% of games released on Switch to-date are made with Unity," said Hiroki Omae, Unity's Japan Regional Director.

