Plarium acquires Rumble Entertainment

Israeli developer Plarium, known for strategy MMOs such as Soliders Inc. has acquired Rumble Games, the studio responsible for mobile game KingsRoad.

Plarium CEO and co-founder Gabi Shalel told VentureBeat it was a "natural extension" for the company, and hopes that Rumble's experience with action and RPG games can help the strategy-focused Plarium expand into new markets.

"Our focus has been on creating web and mobile games with strategy and RPG gameplay elements for a hardcore gaming audience, which is comparable to Rumble's target audience," said Shalel.

The news comes just over a month after Plarium was itself acquired by for $500m by Australian casino company, Aristocrat, that was looking to expand into the mobile market - an strategy that is now well underway with this latest deal.

Aristocrat made a smart acquisition, with Plarium which has proven to be hugely profitable. According to VentureBeat, in August alone Vikings: War of Clans was downloaded 500,000 times and earned an estimated $3m. Not bad for a game which was released in 2015.