Rovio values itself at $1bn ahead of IPO Mobile games giant sets preliminary price range at €10.25 to €11.50 per share, subscription begins next week

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 15th September 2017

Fresh details have emerged on the upcoming Initial Public Offering for Rovio that values the Angry Birds firm at roughly $1bn.

In a document released to investors, the firm has released its preliminary price range for the shares and confirmed the subscription period for the IPO is expect to begin on Monday, September 18th at 10am European Time.

As previously reported, the company plans to sell €30m ($36m) worth of shares, aiming for a minimum of €10.25 ($12.26) and a maximum of €11.50 ($13.75) per share.

According to Rovio, the market capitalisation for the company based on these prices puts its value at between €820m ($959m) and €896 ($1.07bn).

This is just over half the $2bn value that some experts were predicting, although our own Rob Fahey notes that Rovio's IPO plans are more modest than the company has been in the past.

The subscription period will end on September 28th. Trading in shares on NASDAQ Helsinki is expected to begin on the stock exchange's pre-list around September 29th. Rovio is hoping to then be on the official list by October 3rd.