Destiny 2 has top console launch week of the year

When Destiny launched in 2014, Activision proclaimed the game's success, saying it had sold-in $500 million in copies of the game to retailers and platform holders. With last week's launch of the sequel, the publisher skipped revenue specifics, but touted a number of other achievements.

For example, Destiny 2's digital sales for the launch week surpassed those of the original game. Physical sales appear to be another story; in the UK at least, launch week retail sales of Destiny 2 were less than half those of the original game.

"With franchise pre-order records broken, and record day-one performance on PlayStation Store, it's exciting to see engagement at the highest ever week-one concurrency for the franchise. Destiny 2 is off to a strong start as the #1 console gaming launch week of the year to date," Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said. "With the PC version yet to ship, Destiny 2 sets the stage for being one of the biggest video game entertainment events of the year."

Destiny 2 had eight consecutive days with peak concurrent player counts over 1 million, and has had more than 600 million minutes watched on Twitch when you include the time since launch with the game's two beta test periods.

The game is currently available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will be released on PC October 24.