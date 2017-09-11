Sections

Destiny 2 hits 1.2 million concurrent players

Bungie's sequel reached that level last Friday, three days after its console launch

Destiny 2 had reached 1.2 million concurrent players over the weekend, with its PC launch still to come.

Bungie confirmed that its highly anticipated sequel had 1.2 million players online on Friday evening. At that point, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Destiny 2 had been on sale for three days. It will launch on PC on October 24.

So far, the critical response has been positive, but Activision has yet to release an official statement regarding sales. Last month, the publisher said that Destiny 2's console beta was more popular than the beta for the first game, which attracted 4.6 million players. In the same financial report, Activision also said that it had more pre-orders than Destiny, even with a month to go before launch.

However, its first week sales in the UK were 58% lower than Destiny, though that figure doesn't include digital data - an increasingly large share of sales for AAA games.

Nevertheless, at a time when the industry is waiting to see if PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds can break Dota 2's 1.2 million concurrent players record on Steam, the fact that Destiny 2 has reached that level on two console platforms is notable.

