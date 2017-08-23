Bandai Namco signs up Dontnod for new IP French studio will expand ahead of releasing the new "narrative adventure game" in 2018

Worldwide video game publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe is proud to announce a new partnership agreement with the creators of the acclaimed Life Is Strange™ game, DONTNOD Entertainment. This partnership will allow for the creation of a new IP based on a brand new narrative adventure experience.

"It's really exciting to announce the collaboration between DONTNOD Entertainment and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe. By signing a new partnership with such a talented studio we'll advance the rolling out of our strategic plan to create local content targeted to new market segments, which has already started with the releases of Little Nightmares and Get Even. It is a great opportunity to explore the narrative adventure genre with the creative minds at DONTNOD." says Hervé Hoerdt, VP Marketing & Digital at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe.

"Teaming up with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment on an original IP is incredibly exciting. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is a major publisher and we are very happy to collaborate with these talented people" adds Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD Entertainment. "They are as passionate as we are! This new project allows our studio to expand, create a new team and continue to develop our know-how."

