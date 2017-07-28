PlayStation Plus fees going up in Europe, Australia Starting August 31, Sony's prices for online play subscription service will jump as much as 33%

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Friday 28th July 2017

Companies in this article Sony

PlayStation Plus is getting more expensive in a number of markets. As reported by VG24/7, Sony today sent emails to current subscribers informing them of a price hike that will go into effect August 31.

In the UK, the annual price of PlayStation Plus membership will jump 25% from £39.99 to £49.99. Quarterly plans will rise 33% from £14.99 to £19.99, while those paying month-to-month will see a more modest jump of 17%, from £5.99 to £6.99.

Elsewhere in Europe, annual fees will rise by 20%, going from €49.99 to €59.99, while quarterly fees jump 25% from €19.99 to €24.99. The monthly subscription will rise by 14%, from €6.99 to €7.99. For Australian subscribers, annual charges are rising 14% from AU$69.95 to AU$79.95, with quarterly fees hiked 21% from AU$27.95 to AU$33.95. Those paying month-to-month will see a 10% bump from AU$9.95 to AU$10.95.

Though the emails sent to members do not include an explanation for the price hike, a Sony representative told Eurogamer, "We are changing the pricing to reflect various market conditions while enabling us to continue providing exceptional value to our members."

Sony increased PlayStation Plus subscription prices in North America last September.