Playdemic's Golf Clash generates $1.1m in a single day Studio aims to reap revenues of over $100m by the end of the year

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 17th July 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Playdemic Ltd

British mobile developer Playdemic has a smash hit on its hands with Golf Clash, which has taken more than $1m in just one day.

Business Cloud reports that on July 4th the casual multiplayer title saw in-game sales surpass $1.1m, with more than 1m people playing regularly.

Now the studio has said it hopes to achieve revenues of more than $100m by the end of the year, driven primarily by in-app purchases from Golf Clash.

Despite being based just outside Manchester, the developer reports that around 60 per cent of its audience hails from the United States. Evidently a lot of these players celebrated their independence by playing Golf Clash.

This milestone and the game's performance so far in 2017 will make this Playdemic's "best ever year", according to CEO Paul Gouge.

Earlier this year, Playdemic was acquired by Warner Bros-owned studio TT Games. It will be working on new Lego games for mobile.