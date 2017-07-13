Oculus plans $200 VR headset - Report

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Thursday 13th July 2017 Share this article Share

Oculus is reportedly readying a new VR headset, but it's not a successor to the Rift. According to Bloomberg, the company is working on a stand-alone VR device code-named "Pacific" that could sell for $200 and bridge the gap between the mobile VR market (where Oculus is represented by Samsung's Gear VR) and the high-end enthusiast market of the Rift.

Bloomberg cited "people familiar with [the device's] development" for the news, saying the headset would introduce a new category into the VR market and doesn't need to be tethered to a PC or smartphone. As for interface, the device will be similar to that of the Gear VR, with users controlling it via a wireless remote. Gaming is expected to be one of the key focal points of the headset, along with video and social networking. Pacific should be announced properly later this year with a launch in 2018.

An Oculus spokesperson told the site, "We don't have a product to unveil at this time, however we can confirm we're making several significant technology investments in the standalone VR category."

Bloomberg also reported that in addition to Pacific, Oculus is working on a new prototype version of the Rift code-named Santa Cruz. Like Pacific, it would also be a stand-alone device. However, it would be a more proper successor to the Rift, capable of powering high-end experiences without the need for a PC.