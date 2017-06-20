EA restructure bolsters Geneva HQ, cuts local teams

Christopher Dring Publisher Tuesday 20th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article EA

EA has confirmed there will be job losses in its local territory offices, including the UK.

It comes as part of a restructure for the firm's international marketing and PR teams. The company is developing a new international marketing hub, which will be based in the company's European HQ in Geneva.

There's no information on the number of employees who will be affected by the news, although GamesIndustry.biz understands that the UK team will be cut back significantly.

"We've recently proposed some staffing changes in our international publishing teams as we create an international marketing hub for our organization based in Geneva," EA told GamesIndustry.biz in a statement.

"The global audience for games continuing to grow, and this new formation will allow us to better meet those players where they are, and connect them with more experiences. This means we are adding resources in Geneva, and making some reductions in other international locations, including the UK. "Wherever we have employees that may be impacted, we are doing everything we can to identify new opportunities at EA and assisting with their transition."