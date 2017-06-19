EA Tiburon's Jon Sullivan killed

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 20th June 2017 Share this article Share

EA Tiburon developer Jon Sullivan died yesterday, after being shot multiple times during an altercation outside a restaurant in Ocala, Florida.

Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson shared the news on Twitter Monday morning, saying, "The Madden family lost one of our own this weekend. It was an honor @SullyEA_ rest in peace brother." He added, "We will miss you brother."

Local ABC affiliate WFTV-9 has more details on the incident. Sullivan's shooter was apprehended and is charged with second-degree murder.

Our deepest condolences to Sullivan's family, friends, and coworkers.