EA Tiburon's Jon Sullivan killed

26-year-old Madden developer shot to death in parking lot dispute

EA Tiburon developer Jon Sullivan died yesterday, after being shot multiple times during an altercation outside a restaurant in Ocala, Florida.

Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson shared the news on Twitter Monday morning, saying, "The Madden family lost one of our own this weekend. It was an honor @SullyEA_ rest in peace brother." He added, "We will miss you brother."

Local ABC affiliate WFTV-9 has more details on the incident. Sullivan's shooter was apprehended and is charged with second-degree murder.

Our deepest condolences to Sullivan's family, friends, and coworkers.

