No Xbox One VR at E3 - Report Microsoft says it's focusing on PC right now, believes that console VR should be wireless

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Tuesday 6th June 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Microsoft

When Microsoft makes its Project Scorpio pitch at the Electronic Entertainment Expo next week, it will apparently do so without the aid of virtual reality. Polygon is reporting that Microsoft won't have any form of console VR at the show.

"Our primary focus is making our mixed reality experiences a success on Windows 10 PCs," Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman told the site. "We believe that right now a Windows PC is the best platform for mixed reality as its open ecosystem and enormous installed base offer the best opportunity for developers, and Windows offers the most choices for consumers.

"Windows has been the birthplace of a variety of technologies, and we believe this will hold for mixed reality too. Given the efforts we have underway on Windows for mixed reality, and our belief that console VR should be wireless, right now we are focused on developing mixed reality experiences for the PC, not on the console."

(Microsoft collectively refers to its various augmented reality and virtual reality projects using the phrase "mixed reality.")

Microsoft has previously said that it would be bringing its mixed reality efforts to the Xbox One line of systems, Scorpio included, in 2018. The company's PC push will receive a significant boost this holiday season, when its new motion controllers for VR and AR games will come bundled with a Windows 10 PC VR headset for $399.