Jagex signs Improbable's SpatialOS technology for future projects

Runescape creators Jagex has partnered with Improbable so it can introduce SpatialOS into future projects.

SpatialOS is a technology designed to boost the creation of worlds, it allows for hundreds of game engines - running in the cloud - to work together to simulate larger, richer environments that can encompass more players.

Meanwhile, Jagex told GamesIndustry.bizlast month that it is looking to expand its Runescape franchise with new games, as well as create new IP. It is also on the hunt for developers to acquire.

"Jagex has already made RuneScape an iconic brand in online gaming, and it's great to be partnering with them to bring new levels of depth and scale to Jagex's future creations by providing SpatialOS as a platform," said Improbable CEO and co-founder Herman Narula. "From catching the first fish on Tutorial Island in 2001 to hunting for loot in the Wilderness, RuneScape and the world of Gielinor have given millions of players great stories to tell. We're excited to see what such an experienced team with this established and well-loved IP will be able to do with our platform, which enables greater player density, larger and more detailed worlds and new forms of emergent gameplay."

Jagex COO and acting CEO Phil Mansell added: "As a studio, we have online gaming at heart and we've always looked for technology that can help to deliver the best possible experience for our players. We're looking forward to working with Improbable and discovering the advancements the SpatialOS platform can bring to multiplayer gaming." Improbable just secured $500m in investment from Japanese firm SoftBank.