EGX Rezzed 2018 Leftfield Collection submissions now open

Indie developers can exhibit their games for free within EGX's Leftfield Collection.

The Collection, sponsored by Sega, has been part of EGX Rezzed since 2008 and is an area designed to promote independently made games and interactive projects that defy classification.

Last year's Collection featured a surgery game with custom controls (Vaccination), a point-and-click adventure made from Renaissance-era paintings (Four Last Things) and a racing game about tactical choices rather than speed (Chalo Chalo).

Exhibiting is free of charge, however, spaces are limited and the competition is fierce. The submission form along with more details can be found here.

The window for submissions is now open and will close on January 19th. For any more details, speak to Leftfield Collection curator David Haywards at david.hayward@gamer-network.net.

EGX Rezzed 2018 will run from the 13th to 15th April at Tobacco Dock and is the closing event for next year's London Games Festival.

A number of industry events will take place during the show, including the GamesIndustry 100 party, the GamesIndustry.quiz, Meet The Indies and the GamesIndustry.biz Career Fair. For more information on these, contact chris.dring@gamesindustry.biz.